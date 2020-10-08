Japan Pledges Financial Support for Cambodia’s Development

Japan has pledged an assistance of about 25 billion yens to support Cambodia’s development in many areas including the health sector.

The commitment was underlined by H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection H.E. Mrs. Men Sam An here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Mikami Masahiro continued that the above said-financial assistance is scheduled to formalise in the near future.

The Government of Japan is giving priority to support Cambodia’s economic development and improvement of Cambodian people’s living conditions, although Japan is also facing COVID-19 crisis, he underlined.

From his end, H.E. Mrs. Men Sam An spoke highly of the assistance and contribution of Japan to the restoration and development of Cambodia in all sectors so far.

Japan is considered as not only a big development partner, but also a country playing a key role in helping to bring peace, political stability and national unity for Cambodia, she added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press