Japan Provides More Support for Cambodia’s Infrastructure and Agriculture Sectors

The Government of Japan has agreed to provide US$392,371 in total to support road construction, irrigation rehabilitation and agricultural cooperative strengthening in Cambodia.

The financial assistance was made under the framework, The Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (“KUSANONE” Grant). The recipients are Koh Kong Provincial Department of Public Works and Transport, Kampong Chhnang Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology, and Mondulkiri Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The Grant Contracts were signed here at the Embassy of Japan today between Japanese Ambassador to Ccambodia H.E. Mikami Masahiro and the representatives of the three recipients.

According to the embassy’s press release, of the total amount, US$196,350 will be used for “The Project for Road Improvement in Andong Teuk Commune, Botum Sakor district, Koh Koh province. In this project, 750 metres of an unpaved road will be paved with concrete and 2 pipe culverts will be installed for stagnant water prevention at Botum Sakor district. It is expected to benefit more than 2,400 people by providing better access to public services such as schools, markets and health centres, and also accelerating regional economic activities by making transportation of agricultural crops easy.

Some US$90,158 will be for “The Project for Rehabilitating Roung Damrey Irrigation” in Kampong Chhnang province. In this project, 940 metres of exiting old embankment will be rehabilitated at Rolea Pa-ir district in Kampong Chhnang province. It is expected to benefit more than 2,300 local people by securing efficient water supply for agricultural activities and the rehabilitated embankment used as an access road to transport agricultural crops easily, and result in improvement of their quality of life.

The rest, US$105,863, will be allocated to support “The Project for Strengthening Agricultural Cooperatives in Koh Nhek District and Sen Monorom City, Mondulkiri Province”. In this project, a warehouse and a rice milling machine will be provided at Samaki Meanrith Agricultural Cooperative at Koh Nhek district. A vegetable shipping centre with a cool storage will also be constructed at Samaki Monorom Agricultural Cooperative at Sen Monorom city. It is expected that approximately 60 farmers belong to those Agricultural Cooperatives and 390 households at the project site will gain benefit from improvement in quality of their agricultural products and added value chain thorough Agricultural Cooperative’s business.

These assistances are based on the commitment of co-chair’s statement of 13th Mekong-Japan foreign minister’s meeting on July 9, 2020 which says “Implementing approximately US$91 million worth Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Project in FY 2020 as KUSANONE Mekong SDGs initiative, aimed at supporting the social and economic development of local communities and villages across the Mekong region”.

Japan’s “KUSANONE” Projects started in Cambodia in 1991 in order to support the country’s reconstruction and development at the grassroots level. The assistance aims to protect those who are vulnerable due to various factors such as poverty and/or misfortunes that directly threaten their lives, livelihood, and dignity, as well as to promote self-reliance of local communities. Since 1991, the Government of Japan has provided over US$62 million for mainly local authorities and non-governmental organisations to implement 635 KUSANONE projects throughout Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press