Japan Supports Environmental Awareness and School Violence Elimination in Cambodia

The Government of Japan has agreed to provide US$817,756 to Japanese non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in Cambodia to promote environmental awareness and eliminate school violence.

The update was shared yesterday in a press release from the Embassy of Japan in Cambodia, highlighting that the assistance was under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, widely known as KUSANONE.

H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia and the representatives of the recipient organisations signed the grant contracts.

An amount of US$120,461 was awarded to Non-profit Organisation Nature Centre Risen to realise sustainable life environment around Cambodian citizens through promoting and raising awareness of environment issues (Year 2).

The rest US$697,295 goes to Save the Children Japan (SCJ) to support the elimination of violence against children in schools in Kampong Cham (Year 1).

H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro expressed his gratitude for the two organizations to take part in the initiatives of the Government of Japan to support Cambodia.

He was positive that the grant assistances will further improve the quality of life of Cambodian people, especially in the projects’ targeted areas.

