Japan Supports Facility Improvement at Physical Rehabilitation Centre and Construction of Maternity and Neonate Building

The Government of Japan will provide US$506,595 in total for two recipient organisations under the framework, the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (“KUSANONE” Grant).

The Grant Contracts were signed here yesterday afternoon between Mr. TANINAI Ichitomo, Minister / Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan in the Kingdom of Cambodia, and the representatives of Takeo Physical Rehabilitation Centre and Kampong Cham Provincial Referral Hospital to carry out two projects.

According to the embassy, US$162,715 of the total amount will be for The Project for Procurement of Machine to Produce Prosthesis and Construction of Dormitory at Takeo Physical Rehabilitation Centre in Takeo province.

Under the grant, 15 kinds of prosthesis manufacturing and rehabilitation equipment will be installed and a dormitory for patients at Takeo Physical Rehabilitation Centre, which has been facing some challenges due to the deterioration of the current necessary equipment to produce prostheses and orthotics and aging of the dormitory for patients to stay at, will be constructed.

Through this project, it is expected that 700 patients annually visiting the Takeo Physical Rehabilitation Centre will benefit from the improved facility and service.

The rest, US$343,8802, will be used to construct Maternity and Neonate Building at Kampong Cham Provincial Referral Hospital in Kampong Cham province.

This grant is intended to construct a three-story building for maternity and neonatal care at Kampong Cham Provincial Referral Hospital. The hospital has been facing issues such as over capacity of mothers staying at the current maternity building, and the far distance to the neonatal care unit which takes time to transfer newborns under emergency cases. By constructing the new Maternity and Neonate Building, it is expected that the hospital can provide proper space for maternities to rest after delivery and operate necessary treatments promptly for infants in need.

Japan’s “KUSANONE” Projects started in Cambodia in 1991 in order to support Cambodia’s reconstruction and development at the grassroots level. The assistance aims to protect those who are vulnerable due to various factors such as poverty and/or misfortunes that directly threaten their lives, livelihood, and dignity, as well as to promote self-reliance of local communities. Since 1991, the Government of Japan has provided over US$65 million for mainly local authorities and non-governmental organisations to implement 669 KUSANONE projects throughout Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press