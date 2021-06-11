Japan to Continue Cooperating with Cambodia on Human Resource Development

Japan has pledged to continue assisting the Ministry of Interior in capacity building of its officials by providing more scholarships and training courses, despite the COVID-19 threat.

The promise was reaffirmed by H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia during a courtesy call on Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior on June 10.

On the occasion, H.E. Ambassador congratulated the progress in the decentralisation and deconcentration reform process in Cambodia, and also positively evaluated the overall cooperation between both countries, especially during the hard time of COVID-19.

In reply, Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for its supportfor Cambodia in the fields of health, social assistance, human resource training, and so on.

Concerning the decentralisation and deconcentration reform process, Samdech Sar Kheng said the Royal Government of Cambodia is preparing another ten-year plan which is an important step for delegating power and resources, particularly human resources, to the sub-national administrations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press