Japan to Extend More Financial Support for Development Projects in Cambodia

The Government of Japan has agreed to provide a total of US$392,371 to support three development projects in Cambodia’s Koh Kong, Kampong Chhnang, and Mondulkiri provinces.

The grant contracts will be signed at the Embassy of Japan in Phnom Penh on Dec. 18, pointed out the embassy’s press release AKP received this morning.

Of the total amount, US$196,350 will be used for “The Project for Road Improvement in Andong Teuk Commune, Botum Sakor district, Koh Koh province; US$90,158 for “The Project for Rehabilitating Roung Damrey Irrigation” in Kampong Chhnang province; and the rest, US$105,863 for “The Project for Strengthening Agricultural Cooperatives in Koh Nhek District and Sen Monorom City, Mondulkiri Province”.

The financial assistance will be given to Koh Kong Provincial Department of Public Works and Transport, Kampong Chhnang Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology, and Mondulkiri Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, respectively under Japan’s economic cooperation framework, the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (“KUSANONE” Grant).

