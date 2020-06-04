Japan to Extend Over US$41 Million to Support Three Development Projects in Cambodia

The Government of Japan will provide a grant aid totaling JPY 4,501,000,000 (approximately US$41.4 million) to implement three development projects in Cambodia, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) issued this morning.

The Exchange of Notes on the grant aid extension will be signed here at the MFA-IC tomorrow afternoon between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFA-IC and H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia, the same source said.

Some US$3,2 Million of the total fund will be used for Human Resource Development Scholarship; US$19,8 Million for the Improvement of Referral Hospitals in Siem Reap province; and US$18.40 Million for the Economic and Social Development Programme through providing medical supplies to protect against and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in Cambodia, it pointed out.

The above grant aid extended by the Government of Japan will significantly contribute to promoting the economic and social development of the Kingdom of Cambodia and will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, underlined the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press