Japan to Grant Over US$360,000 for Cambodia’s Three Development Projects

Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (KUSANONE Grant Programme), the Government of Japan has pledged to provide US$363,224 to support three development projects in the fields of infrastructure, health and clean water in Cambodia.

The grant contract was signed by H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia and representatives of the recipient institutions, at the Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh yesterday.

According to H.E. Ambassador, of the total amount, about US$180,000 will go to Pailin Provincial Public Works and Transport Department for road renovation in Sangkat O' Tavao, Pailin provincial city.

Approximately US$90,000 will be given to Lovea Em Health Operational District Office to construct a 12-bed inpatient ward at Tek Klaing Health Centre in Kandal province, he pointed out.

The rest, about US$90,000, will be provided to Teuk Saat 1001 to construct water treatment kiosks in seven communes of the provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey, added H.E. Mikami Masahiro.

The Japanese diplomat spoke highly of Cambodia's rapid development and reaffirmed Japan's contribution to solving the remaining challenges to improve the quality of life for the Cambodian people.

Since 1991, Japan has, under KUSANONE programme, supported more than 600 projects in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press