Japan to Grant Some US$3.3 Million to Promote Human Resource Development in Cambodia

The Government of Japan will grant JPY362,000,000 (approximately US$3,310,000) to the Royal Government of Cambodia for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship in 2021.

The Exchange of Notes and related documents on the extension of the Grant Aid will be signed here on July 26 between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning.

“The above grant aid extended by the Government of Japan will crucially contribute to promoting human resource development of the Kingdom of Cambodia as well as further enhancing the close cooperation and bond of traditional friendship between the two countries,” stressed the ministry.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press