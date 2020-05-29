Japan to Grant US$22.73 Million to Support Cambodia’s Health and Education Sectors

Government of Japan is planning to provide a grant aid of 2.501 million yen, or US$22.73 million, to support the areas of education and health in Cambodia.

The good news was shared by H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia, during his meeting here on Wednesday with H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance.

Based on the spirit of the ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 held on April 14, the Japanese government has expressed its stance to assist ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese ambassador praised the efforts of the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) as well as its good measures in preventing the COVID-19 spread. In this regard, he added, the Japanese government will continue to provide technical assistance, grant financing, as well as concessional loans to support the RGC in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the economic recovery.

H.E. Mikami Masahiro briefed the Cambodian DPM on the economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, which he said has brought fruitful results in both the public and private sectors.

H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth deeply thanked the Japanese government and people for their continuous support for the economic and social development in Cambodia, especially at the time when Cambodia, as well as other countries around the world are facing the COVID-19 crisis.

The DPM also informed his guest of the urgent measures taken successively by the RGC to help the private sector, workers, and vulnerable people affected by COVID-19 and to restore the economy after the COVID-19 crisis.

