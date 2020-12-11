Japan to Provide Nearly US$1 Million to Support Two Projects in Cambodia

The Government of Japan has agreed to provide a total of US$968,390 to support two projects in Cambodia, under Japan’s economic cooperation framework, the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects.

The ceremony will be held on Dec. 14 at the Embassy of Japan in Phnom Penh, pointed out a press release of the embassy.

Some US$694,539 will be given to the Foundation for International Development/Relief (FIDR) for the “Project for Enhancing Medical System to Practice Pediatric Surgery in Kratie Province (Year 2)”, it added.

The rest, US$273,851, will be used for the “Project for Promotion of Inclusive Education (IE) for Children with Disabilities by Enhancing the Practices in Model Area and Developing IE Evaluation System (Year 2)’ to be carried out by the Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR Japan), said the same source.

Japan is a leading partner and donor for the development of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press