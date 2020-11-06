Japan Unveils Plan to Build Waste-to-energy Plant in Cambodia

Japanese firms have mulled their investment on the waste-to-energy plant and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage stations in Cambodia.

The information was shared by H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia, in a meeting with H.E. Suy Sem, Minister of Mines and Energy, in Phnom Penh on Nov. 4, 2020.

H.E. Ambassador said that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the world and impacted many development projects. However, the importance is that Cambodia and Japan have to work together for the future through dialogue to promote development of investment projects between the two countries.

For his part, H.E. Suy Sem welcomed the Japanese investment projects in the energy sector, stressing that Cambodia is adjusting electricity supply plan to respond to the country’s rapid development.

The waste-to-energy projects in Cambodia have been proposed by many investment companies, but due to the high cost of investment compared to other energy projects, no investment has been taken to the ground.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press