Japanese Foreign Minister to Visit Cambodia This Month

H.E. MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia on Aug. 21-23, 2020, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) issued this morning.

During the visit, it pointed out, H.E. MOTEGI Toshimitsu will pay a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The Japanese foreign minister will also have a bilateral meeting with H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFA-IC, during which a number of bilateral and multilateral issues of common interests and concerns will be discussed, it added.

The official visit of H.E. MOTEGI Toshimitsu to the Kingdom of Cambodia will further strengthen and expand the existing bond of friendship and cooperation of the two countries in all areas within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, said the same source, adding that it also reflects the solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in the post COVID-19 Economic Recovery Cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press