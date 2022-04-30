Japanese Investors Seek Investment Opportunities in Cambodia

A Japanese delegation led by H.E. Fumiaki Takahashi, former Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia and President of Japan-Cambodia Association, has paid a visit to Cambodia to learn more about business and investment opportunities in the country.

The delegation was received here on Wednesday by H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce. On the occasion, H.E. Minister laid stress on the effort of the Royal Government in facilitating and improving business and investment environment in Cambodia, as well as the ministry’s support for doing business in the country through facilitation of trade mark registration, boosting business in potential areas like silkworm farms for cosmetics and other potential agricultural products.

The minister also informed his guests of the opportunities Cambodia gained after the entry into force of the Cambodia-China and Cambodia-Korea Free Trade Agreements and Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership (RCEP).

For his part, H.E. Fumiaki Takahashi spoke highly of the effort of the Royal Government in maintaining bilateral trade growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the minister for sharing information about doing business and investment opportunities in Cambodia, especially for continued facilitation for Japanese businessmen and investors in the Kingdom.

Besides, both sides discussed general developments related to drafting the law on special economic zone management, long-term CO2 emission reduction policy and bilateral cooperation in other potential sectors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press