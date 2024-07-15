Japanese Senator: Peace is Cambodia’s Development Foundation

Visiting H.E. Natsuo Yamaguchi, a Member of the House of Councillors in the National Diet of Japan, and President of Japan’s Komeito Party, has praised Cambodia’s development, by stressing the indispensability of peace for her development foundation.

He raised the note while paying a courtesy call on Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, President of the National Assembly, at the NA Palace in Phnom Penh this morning.

H.E. Natsuo Yamaguchi also recalled his participation in the National Election in Cambodia in 1993 in the UN framework as well as in supporting mine clearance activities in Cambodia.

For her part, Samdech Khuon Sudary considered the visit of H.E. Natsuo Yamaguchi a contribution to the promotion of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

The Cambodian NA president further underscored that Cambodia was the first country in ASEAN region that supports Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) Strategy.

She took the opportunity to thank the Government and people of Japan for

their contribution to peace-seeking and development process of Cambodia so far, including humanitarian activities, socio-economic development, scholarship provision, mine clearance operations and so on.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse