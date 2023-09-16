JCA Pledges to Attract Japanese Investors to Cambodia

The Japan-Cambodia Association (JCA) has pledged to attract more Japanese investors, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to Cambodia.

The pledge was made by Mr. Takahashi Fumiaki, President of JCA and Former Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia, during a meeting with H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training here in Phnom Penh on Sept. 14.

Mr. Takahashi Fumiaki continued that Japan-made vehicles are common in Cambodia, representing an opportunity for Japanese companies to help train Cambodian youths with skills in vehicle repair.

Japan will also help train Cambodians in cosmetic skills, he continued.

H.E. Heng Sour spoke highly of the good cooperation between Cambodia and Japan and Japanese investment in all sectors in Cambodia, which generates jobs for the locals.

The minister encouraged the JCA president to prioritise Cambodia's vulnerable youth in its Cambodia human resource development and to establish a JCA office in Cambodia to facilitate Japan's investments.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse