JICA Grants US$30 Million for Expansion of Pedagogical Institutes in Phnom Penh and Battambang

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has granted 3,170 million yen or US$30 million to expand facilities of two pedagogical institutes in Phnom Penh and Battambang province.

The funding was announced in a recent post on the Facebook page of JICA Cambodia Office, adding that the opening of the expanded Phnom Penh Teacher Education College (PTEC) took place on Jan. 12, while that of the Battambang Teacher Education College (BTEC) on Jan. 15.

JICA congratulated Cambodia on the new achievements, underlining that the pedagogical institutes will become an important education for human resource development in Cambodia.

PTEC and BTEC provide four-year training, and will further contribute to improving the quality and quantity of Cambodian teachers and professors.

