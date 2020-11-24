JICA Reiterates Technical Support for CMAC

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will continue its technical support to the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC).

The support was discussed in a recent meeting between CMAC Director General H.E. Heng Ratana and Mr. Yuichi Sugano, outgoing Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia Office at the CMAC’s headquarters here in Phnom Penh.

JICA team both in Tokyo and Phnom Penh are committed to continue the support to CMAC on landmine clearance activities in Cambodia, said Mr. Yuichi Sugano.

Cambodia’s landmine clearance are currently active in 12 provinces, including Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Kampong Thom, Pursat, Kratie, Preah Vihear, Pailin, Thbong Khmum, Mondulkiri, Stung Treng, Kandal and Oddar Meanchey.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press