JICA to Support Standard Design of Cambodia’s Irrigation and Drainage

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will support the project for the development of national standard design of Cambodia’s irrigation and drainage.

The gist from the project discussion was co-signed by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology and JICA yesterday, paving the way for its implementation.

H.E. Bun Hean, Cambodian Secretary of State of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology and Ms. Kamei Haruka, Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia Office signed the document.

To begin in the second quarter of 2022, the four-year project is expected to contribute essentially to water management in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press