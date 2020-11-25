JICA’s Urban Service Support for Phnom Penh Strongly Appreciated

Phnom Penh Governor has spoken highly of JICA’s solid contribution to urban service development of the capital and looked forward to further enhancing the cooperation with the agency.

The governor, H.E. Khuong Sreng, underlined the engagement of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) when bidding farewell to the development partner’s outgoing Chief Representative Mr. Yuichi Sugano and welcoming his successor Ms. Kamei Haruko recently at Phnom Penh hall.

JICA’s sewage rehabilitation projects in various areas in Phnom Penh have significantly reduced flash flood threat in the capital, said H.E. Khuong Sreng.

Phnom Penh is very thankful to JICA as it also supported the installation of treatment facilities for the sewage water before draining it into the rivers, he added.

Beside the assistance, JICA also supports the capital with other urban services, like public transport, security camera along major streets, and beyond.

Appreciating, at the same time, the hard work of outgoing JICA Country Representative Mr. Yuichi Sugano, H.E. Khuong Sreng looked forward to keeping the good cooperation with his successor Ms. Kamei Haruko.

Mr. Yuichi Sugano thanked the Phnom Penh governor as well as his team for the smooth coordination during his tenure and hoped to continue supporting Phnom Penh and Cambodia at large when returning to Japan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press