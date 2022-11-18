JMSDF Vessel Docks at Preah Sihanouk Province

JS HARUSAME (DD.102) of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) this morning docked at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Preah Sihanouk province for a three-day visit in Cambodia.

The visit aims to further strengthen the ties of friendship, solidarity and good cooperation between the two naval forces.

The port call was warmly welcomed by Admiral In Sokhemra, Deputy Chief of Staff, Ream Naval Base.

The naval ship is led by Admiral KUDO Masanori, Commander of Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Escort Division 2.

The destroyer is 151 metres long and 17.4 metres wide with 4,550 tonnes loading weight and 5.2 metres deep; and comprises 205 crew members.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press