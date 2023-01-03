Job Forum Offers Some 350 Vacancies

A job forum, scheduled for Jan. 5, is offering a total of 351 vacancies for potential youths and workers interested.

Held from 08:00 to 17:00 at the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, the day-long fair is organised by the ministry’s National Employment Agency (NEA) in cooperation with different hiring agencies.

Interested candidates can seek further details of the employment opportunities and file their application for the job they are interested in at the NEA.

Key hiring agencies joining the job fair include Luxelite Group, Master Suki Soup, and Sakura Buffet.

The forum is another solution made possible by the Royal Government of Cambodia to promote more job openings among Cambodians.

Besides, the Job Fair 2023 is scheduled to be held on Jan. 15 at Cambodia-Japan Cooperation Centre (CJCC), Phnom Penh with the participation of large companies ranging from banking and microfinance institutions to food & beverage, telecom and retail businesses.

