JOHOR GOV’T READY TO PAY RENT FOR TEMPORARY HOUSING OF FIRE VICTIMS IN MUAR – EXCO

The state government is ready to cover the rental cost of temporary accommodation for a family who lost their home in a fire at Kampung Parit Mislam here in April.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the rental will be borne by the Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) until the family's house was rebuilt.

He said that for the time being, Mohd Kamal Rosdi, 47, and his family were living at a relative's house about 300m away from their burned home, while the new house worth about RM65,000 which is being built by the MAINJ Baitulmal and the Muar District Office is completed.

"If this family is not comfortable with the temporary residence they are currently living in, MAINJ Baitulmal is ready to help pay the monthly rent if Mohd Kamal wants to rent another house.

"Before this, due to a misunderstanding and the wishes of the family members themselves, they stayed temporarily in a tent and the matter went viral after getting coverage from a newspaper," he said when met by Bernama at the victims’ temporary residence here tonight.

Mohd Fared said among other aid that had been channelled to the victims was initial assistance and Hari Raya Aidilfitri aid from MAINJ Baitulmal as well as aid from the Social Welfare Department (SWD), Muar District Office, Muar Municipal Council (MPM) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"I also understand that some other aid will also be channeled to the victim's family in the near future. I hope that the family will be able to contact welfare agencies if they face problems after this," he said.

Yesterday, Sungai Balang assemblyman Selamat Takim was reported as saying that the state government was aware of the family's hardship and had already channelled aid, however, the family chose to live in a tent instead of accepting the offer of renting a temporary house, fully sponsored by MAINJ Baitulmal.

Selamat was reported to have said this when commenting on a newspaper report about Mohd Kamal's family who were said to be forced to live in a tent after their house was burnt down on April 15.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency