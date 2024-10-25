Joint Action Needed To Protect Children From Environmental Health Risk In Cambodia: Report



Cambodia released a report on children’s environmental health (CEH) yesterday, highlighting joint action to protect children from environmental health risks.





The CEH report, the first of its kind in the country, was conducted by the Ministry of Health, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).





It highlighted the major environmental health risks that children face, including exposure to air pollution, water and food contamination, heat stress, toxic heavy metals, pesticides, and other hazardous waste, which are exacerbated by climate change.





“Today, we are proud to launch the final report of the national Children’s Environmental Health Assessment, which will guide our efforts. By addressing environmental hazards, we are building a healthier, safer future for our children and future generations,” Kol Hero, director of the Preventive Medicine Department, at the Ministry of Health, said.





He added that ensuring continued progress in maternal and child health is a top priority for the royal government of Cambodia.





Will Parks, UNICEF representative in Cambodia, said, children face unprecedented multiple environmental threats that harm their health and cognitive development.





“Tackling these complex issues requires multilateral cooperation and strong partnerships. By joining forces, we can create healthier environments, so every child can thrive and reach their full potential,” Parks added.





In Cambodia, it is estimated that nearly one in five deaths among children under five, is attributable to both indoor and outdoor air pollution and that over 50 percent of children under the age of 18 have elevated blood lead levels, due to lead exposure, according to UNICEF .

Source: Nam News Network





