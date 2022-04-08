Justice Minister Receives French and Indian Ambassadors

H.E. Koeut Rith, Minister of Justice, has received French and Indian Ambassadors H.E. Jacques Pellet and H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade respectively.

Taking place separately here in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, the meeting focused mainly on the strengthening and expansion of bilateral legal cooperation.

France and India also pledged to continue their contribution to Cambodia’s human resource development through scholarship provision to students and government officials and exposure visits.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press