Kampot City Wins 4th ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award



Kampot city of Cambodia continues to be recognised as an ASEAN Clean Tourist City for 2024-2026, said the Kampot Provincial Department of Information.

The award was announced on Jan. 26 during the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024 held in Vientiane, Laos from Jan. 22 to 27 under the theme ‘Quality and Responsible ASEAN-Sustaining ASEAN Future’ with the participation of the Tourism Ministers and Leaders from ASEAN member countries, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India and other partner countries and organisations.

The Cambodian delegation was led by H.E. Sok Soken, Minister of Tourism.

According to ASEAN, the purpose of the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard (ACTCS) is to provide ASEAN member countries with a tool that will improve the quality of tourism in their cities, increase their marketing competitiveness but also improve the situation of local residents and their livelihood by alleviating poverty.

Held annually, the ASEAN Tourism Awards honours localities and units with high-quality tourism products an

d services at the ASEAN Tourism Forum with the ASEAN Tourism Standard Awards, including the ASEAN Green Hotel; ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award; ASEAN MICE Venue Award; and ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award (Gastronomy).

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse