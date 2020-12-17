Kampot Pepper Registered for International Protection in 32 Countries

Cambodia’s Kampot pepper was registered for international protection in 32 countries under the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications.

The good news was shared recently by the Ministry of Commerce, stressing that the move was driven by the participation of Cambodian delegation led by H.E. Minister Pan Sorasak back in March 2018 in a gathering at Geneva on the protection of the names, origins and geographical indications of goods.

The granted protection, added the source, will contribute vitally to building Cambodian product’s reputation, diversifying the markets for it, and preventing its copyright.

According to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, for the first eleven months of this year, Cambodia exported nearly 6,000 tonnes of pepper, an increase of 39.39 percent compared to the same period last year.

Cambodian pepper has been exported to 21 countries and territories globally, including Japan, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, Vietnam, the U.S., Russia, Britain, India, Belarus, Korea, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, and Taiwan.

Kampot pepper was granted with the geographical indication (GI) from the EU in 2016 and from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2010.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press