Kampot Province Hosts 2021 Nationl Boat Championship

Kampot province has scheduled to organise the 2021 National Boat Championship and Samdech Sar Kheng Award on Dec. 24.

The update was shared by H.E. Dr. Meas Sarin, Permanent Deputy President of the Cambodian Canoeing and Rowing Federation (CCRF), adding that the competition will be divided into four subjects.

The first category, the international standard traditional boat " Dragon Boat" carrying 12 athletes will race 1,000 metres for men and 500 metres for women.

The second is men's 500 metres long (K1) and women's 200 metres long (K2) for kayak, the third is men's 500 metres long (C1) and women's 200 metres long (C2) for Canoe, and the fourth is men's 1,000 metres long (R1) and women's 500 metres long (R2) for rowing.

Rolling until Dec. 25, the contest is expected to attract the participation of 354 athletes across Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press