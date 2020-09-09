Kampot Province Targets to Attract 2.5 million Tourists by 2023

Kampot province, one of the country’s four coastal provinces, has targeted to attract up to 2.5 million tourists by 2023, as the province is currently developing new tourism destinations, tourism products, and upgrade infrastructure to support the sector.

The target was shared in a dissemination workshop on tourism development plan 2019-2023 held on Sept 9 at the Kampot provincial hall.

In the meeting, Kampot Provincial Governor H.E. Chev Tay said that the five-year tourism development plan will contribute to tourism development in the province.

“The five-year tourism development plan 2019-2023 presents a clear vision for the future of tourism development in Kampot province, focusing on strategic directions, including tourism product development, market research, promotion, connectivity and travel facilitation, infrastructure development, cultural and natural resource conservation, human resource development, and tourism negative impact management,” he said.

“The development plan also points to the study of challenges, risks, strengths, opportunities and the development of strategies, measures, action plans, mechanisms for implementation and monitoring,” he added.

In the first six months of 2020, Kampot province welcomed 838,000 local and international tourists while in the same period last year, there were 1,090,000 visitors, according to the Kampot Provincial Tourism Department.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press