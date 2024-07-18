KANGAR ILP-RELIGIOUS AGENCIES LINK UP TO ATTRACT TAHFIZ STUDENTS TO TVET

KANGAR, Kangar’s Industrial Training Institute (ILP) is collaborating with the state’s religious agencies to attract more students from religious schools to enrol in its Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programme.

Kangar ILP director Mohd Yusri Mohd Rahim said he was optimistic that the collaboration would open up more opportunities for tahfiz students and religious school leavers in Perlis to upskill with TVET as an added value for work credentials.

“In this session, only 14 youths completed the TVET training at Kangar ILP, and we hope (to attract more) with cooperation from religious agencies such as the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), the Perlis State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) and the Faizuddin Centre of Educational Excellence (FCoEE).

“We will also promote the TVET programme to religious schools, tahfiz centres and madrasah (Islamic schools) and use social media for the recruitment of students for the second intake,” he told Bernama after

the TVET-Tahfiz Graduation ceremony at Kangar ILP here today.

Twelve out of 14 students who completed their three-month skills training through the TVET-Tahfiz Programme attended today’s graduation ceremony.

The TVET-Tahfiz Programme offered by Kangar ILP seeks to improve the marketability of religious school students in the country with new skills.

The programme comprises Arc and Gas Welding Technology course and Mechanical Maintenance Technology course and is for a full-time duration of three months.

One of the graduates, Muhammad Adi Muqri Mohd Yusri, 18, said the Mechanical Maintenance Technology course has given him an advantage when looking for jobs or venturing into business, adding that he intends to continue his studies in Mechatronics Technology at Kangar ILP.

He also urged others to apply for the courses to hone their skills.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency