KEDAH UNITY MACHINERY CONTINUES TO BE EMPOWERED TO BOOST RACIAL HARMONY



ALOR SETAR, The unity machinery in Kedah will continue to be empowered to strengthen its role and functions in boosting the spirit of tolerance, cooperation and harmony in the state.

State Welfare, Women, Family, Community and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Halimaton Shaadiah Saad said unity is of great importance and must be a way of life practised by everyone, in addition to it being the responsibility of all to preserve it.

“As such, there is a need to empower the role of the unity machinery, which comprises Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) and its branches, Volunteer Patrol Scheme, Pre-School, Unity Nursery, Unity Squad, Community Mediator, Rukun Negara Club and the Rukun Negara Secretariat.

“My office is always open to listening to proposals towards realising the aspirations of the unity machinery, with hopes that after this, community issues can be addressed in a better and more effective way,’ she said.

She said this after officiating the launch of the state-level Unity Week Celebration 2024 at the

grounds of the Darul Aman Stadium here today, which was also attended by Ministry of National Unity secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof.

Commenting on the programme, Halimaton Shaadiah hoped that all parties would learn to understand and celebrate the customs, culture and way of life of the people of various races, thus creating lasting harmony.

“The main objective of organising this programme is to boost the spirit of unity and disseminate knowledge, belief and appreciation of the diversity of customs and culture in Malaysian society. Let’s understand it and protect it because the progress of a nation depends on the unity of its people,’ she said.

The two-day programme, which began yesterday, showcases the way of life, culture and food of Malays, Chinese, Indians, Siamese and Orang Asli as well as the traditional equipment and decorations, houses and wedding ceremonies.

The programme also offers RAHMAH Sales, Harmony Exercise, Unity Fun Walk and Plogging (picking up trash while jogging), ethnic hous

e exhibition, government agency exhibition, cooking competition and Jejak Rukun Negara-Treasure Hunt.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency