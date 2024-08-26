KEENON Robotics Showcases Innovative Smart Service Solutions with Embodied Intelligence at 2024 World Robot Conference



BEIJING, KEENON Robotics presented its latest smart service solutions with embodied intelligence at the 2024 World Robot Conference, held at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, from 21-25 August 2024. This year’s conference, themed “Foster New Quality Productive Forces, Innovations for an Intelligent Future,” brought together leading experts, industry pioneers, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in robotics technology.

At the event, KEENON Robotics introduced its cutting-edge “Smart Hub” experience, providing an immersive showcase of the transformative potential of robotics across various industries, including hospitality, restaurant services, and healthcare.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency