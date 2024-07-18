KELANTAN PERHILITAN TRAPS SUN BEAR IN JELI

KOTA BHARU, The Kelantan Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) captured a male sun bear after it entered a trap in Kampung Satan, Jeli today.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said this was the second bear trapped in a week.

The first capture was a female bear on July 12, and the two animals are believed to be from the Sungai Sator Forest Reserve, which is about six kilometres from the village.

“The bears will be moved to a suitable habitat area, safe and away from human settlements soon,” he said.

Mohamad Hafid said the latest catch brought relief to villagers as their crops and property had been destroyed by wild animals foraging for food due to loss of habitat.

“To reduce the risk of bear attacks on humans, residents like orchard farmers are advised to take mitigation measures such as never going to the orchard alone or entering at night,” he said.

He said any complaints and information regarding wildlife can be channelled to Perhilitan through its hotline

1-800-88-5151 or e-complaints on the website www.wildlife.gov.my.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency