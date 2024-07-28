Kembara RIUH OOHA! Draws 10,000 Mobile Legends Fans



KUCHING, The festive atmosphere of the final day of the Kembara RIUH OOHA! carnival here was further enlivened by the presence of fans of the popular online game, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB).

MOONTON MLBB partnership manager Adlan Abdul Rahim said a total of 10,000 people visited the MLBB booth over the three-day programme.

‘This is our first collaboration with RIUH, and we found that the people of Sarawak have shown a great interest in e-sports, particularly Mobile Legends,’ he told Bernama here today.

Due to the overwhelming response, he hopes to continue collaborating with MyCreative Ventures for future Kembara RIUH events.

The Kembara RIUH OOHA!, held at the parking lot of the State Stadium in Petra Jaya here, in collaboration with MLBB, ran for three days from Friday. It served as a creative platform aimed at promoting various local and international brands through workshops, exhibitions, and performances.

Local artistes who performed on the final day included Nuansa Dance Troupe, The Filters,

Clinton Jerome, Ella, and Noh Salleh.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer Zainariah Johari, and Sarawak RTM director Wan Azhan Wan Hamat.

The main theme of this edition was Neo-Nusantara (archipelago) in an interplay with tropical, futuristic elements and the creative side of Sarawak.

There were 50 stalls promoting creative and handicraft items and 25 stalls selling food and beverages.

‘Kembara RIUH’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Communications aimed at boosting the creative economy by creating job opportunities for local artistes and entrepreneurs.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency