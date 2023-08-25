Key developments on North Korea this week

The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 21 -- N. Korean leader inspects cruise missile test as S. Korea-U.S. military drills begin

22 -- N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo

N. Korea's Kim scolds premier for 'irresponsible' attitude over flood damage

N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing in 1st post-COVID-19 commercial flight

N. Korea slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of outbreak of 'thermonuclear war'

23 -- N. Korea joins China trade fair in another sign of border reopening

24 -- N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails: state media

Claimed N. Korean space rocket launch ends in failure: S. Korean military

N. Korea says Japan should immediately retract discharge of treated radioactive water

25 -- S. Korea, U.S. working together to search for and salvage sunken parts of N. Korea's space rocket

Source: Yonhap News Agency