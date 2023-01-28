Key Identity of Kun Khmer Highlighted

Cambodia has highlighted key elements representing the identity of Kun Khmer (Cambodian boxing) for the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by the country.

The news was shared by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) at a press conference following a Kun Khmer International Meeting here in Phnom Penh on Jan. 26.

Krama (scarf) with a flag logo wrapping forehead of boxers will be used to emphasise the identity of the sport, said H.E. Vath Chamroeun,

He added that other countries' boxers can use Krama with their respective country flag logo wrapping forehead as well at the competition.

Boxer's hand gloves made of white thread (raw thread) is another key element formally represents Kun Khmer.

If other countries have their own special presentation for their boxers' hand gloves, they need to put them on the two hands.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Cambodia is highly committed to further promote Kun Khmer to the world.

International Kun Khmer Federation has now a total 29 member countries from all continents.

To date, there are eight countries including Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand have supported Kun Khmer at the 32nd SEA Games.

