Kg Mondikot Residents Happily Enjoying Starlink Internet Access



PAPAR, Kampung Mondikot residents have been happily enjoying free high-speed internet access via the Starlink satellite system since June.

The system was installed as a proof of concept (POC) by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with REDtone, offering speeds of up to 250 Mbps and coverage of approximately 150 metres from the installation point.

Angellisa Mary Sobiting, a 21-year-old sales assistant, said that it was a long-awaited service, and Starlink has greatly facilitated access to news online and social media browsing.

‘Now I can access the internet from home since the coverage reaches my house. I had to travel to town (Papar) just to use the internet before this,’ she told Bernama today.

Earlier, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil visited the Starlink POC in the village, accompanied by Sabah’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Datuk Dr. Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif; Limbahau state assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim; and Ministry of Communications

secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Farmer Tinus Guntalib, 64, expressed his gratitude for the internet service, as it greatly facilitates official matters and agricultural business transactions that need to be completed online.

“The internet access also allows the children to study online at home. It’s also easier to market agricultural produce,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by food vendor Esther Kerintun, 36, who noted that the high-speed internet access could help promote local tourism in Kampung Mondikot, as well as the villagers’ handcrafted products.

Meanwhile, Juil expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of Communications for installing the Starlink system, enabling an estimated 1,000 Kampung Mondikot residents to enjoy free high-speed internet access.

With improved internet access and upgraded roads, villagers can now not only promote the area’s natural beauty but also expand the market for their agricultural products beyond the village, he added.

“It used

to be quite difficult, but now these facilities can help boost the income of the villagers,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency