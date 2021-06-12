Khmer Automatic Speech Recognition Launched

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications has announced to launch the Khmer Automatic Speech Recognition (Khmer ASR) empowered by AI (artificial intelligence). The programme was developed by a group of young researchers of the Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology, pointed out the announcement dated June 11.

The programme which can be used on both Android and iOS devices, can automatically translate speeches and voice messages in the forms of WAV, Mp3, M4a and OGG to texts in Khmer language, it added.

The accuracy is about 90 percent, the announcement underlined.

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications encouraged the public to install the Khmer ASR App and welcomed all feedback to improve the programme, the announcement concluded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press