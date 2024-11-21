Khmer Riel Now Available for Trading at Travelex’s Money Exchange Counters in China.



Chongqing: Khmer Riel (KHR) was launched for currency trading on the list at the Travelex’s money exchange counters in the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China on Nov. 19, 2024. The launching ceremony was presided over by Mrs. Ngin Kunthea, Director of Foreign Exchange Management Department, and Mr. Eng Sophea, Director of Banking Services Department, under the cooperation between the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and Travelex with support from Chongqing Airport Authority.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the listing of KHR would enable Chinese tourists who visit Cambodia to convert Chinese currency to KHR easily and vice versa for Cambodian tourists who visit China. It also aims to attract more Chinese tourists to Cambodia, especially those flying directly between Phnom Penh and Chongqing, as stated by NBC.

The availability of KHR for trading in the international market is a significant indicator of the rising confidence and acknowledgment of the currency. This achievement reflects the

National Bank of Cambodia’s efforts in maintaining KHR stability for over two decades, as highlighted by the central bank.

This collaboration marks the third instance of Travelex partnering with the NBC to list KHR in its currency trading lists at international financial hubs. Previous listings took place at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, in April 2024 and Singapore’s Changi International Airport in 2023.

The National Bank of Cambodia continues to explore opportunities to have KHR included in currency trading lists at other financial hubs in China and globally.