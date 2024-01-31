“Khmer Traditional Skirt” Gala Programme Planned



The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts is organising a Khmer Traditional Skirt (Sampot) Gala programme on Feb. 24.

The plan was revealed by H.E. Mrs. Lundi Sannara, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, in a meeting in Phnom Penh recently.

According to H.E. Mrs. Lundi Sannara, the event will significantly contribute not only to the preservation of Khmer ancient tradition, but also to the promotion of the value of Khmer sampot nationally and internationally.

The Khmer sampot can be used anywhere, anytime, for ages, and for various occasions, said the secretary of state.

The programme is expected to inspire Cambodian young ladies to love sampot, and costumes belong to Cambodia, she added.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse