Kidoodle.TV Gives Employees Time Off With ‘One for Me!’ Wellness Week

The Safe Streaming™ platform gives its employees the opportunity to recharge and recognize the impacts the pandemic has had during the past 18 months.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Parent Media Co. Inc. (“APMC“), the creator of the successful and award-winning Kidoodle.TV® streaming platform for families, announces it has given its employees a full week of paid time off during its “One for Me!” Wellness Week, which is Aug. 23 to Sept. 3. Employees are encouraged to use the time off however they’d like and take the opportunity to recharge following a tumultuous 18 months stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Gruninger, President and co-founder of Kidoodle.TV, said, “Our team has given it their all during the last 18 months — their time, their talents, and their mental energy. The effort they have put forth to ensure families have a safe streaming alternative has been exceptional, without their dedication and passion to keep kids safe, we would not have experienced the success we’ve seen through this pandemic. As such, we felt it was the proper time for a recharge to spend time with family, friends and reflect on what matters to us most.”

A recent global study of more than 2,700 employees found that 75 percent feel more socially isolated as a result of the pandemic, with 67 percent experiencing higher stress levels, 57 percent feeling more anxious, and 53 percent dealing with greater emotional exhaustion.

“One for Me!” is intended to give employees time to unplug from the day-to-day and take a week to rest and refuel. With the busiest time of the year around the corner, this gives them the opportunity to return to work as a better version of themselves, thanks to time away from their daily responsibilities. Since the pandemic began, the team has shown tremendous resilience in responding to the call and stepping up to position the company for success.

“I recently had a personal epiphany that to be my best self, not only for me, but for my family and our company, it was essential that I step back and reassess what was most important – my own health and well-being,” said Mike Lowe, CEO and co-founder of Kidoodle.TV. “During this personal time, I was able to reflect on my role as CEO and get clear on what matters most. This time to reflect is what I want and know our team needs in order to be the best versions of themselves.”

Following the announcement, employee Neil Legrandeur said, “One for Me! – It means a lot, truly. As a global community, we’ve all felt the pressures of COVID and a myriad of other pressures within our individual lives. To have an employer who gets that, who understands it and puts people first, in a meaningful way, that’s new.”

On the other side of the coin, these months have also brought about tremendous growth and success for Kidoodle.TV, with the size of the team more than quadrupling.

Kidoodle.TV not only cares about its viewers, but its employees who operate 24/7 to ensure the online, streaming videos on its platform are age-appropriate and safe. To learn more about Kidoodle.TV, visit www.kidoodle.tv .

