KING, QUEEN ARRIVE IN TAWAU TO BEGIN ‘KEMBARA KENALI BORNEO’

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived here today to begin their first-ever ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour to get to know Malaysians living in Sabah and Sarawak.

The tour, from Sept 3 to 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak, involving a distance of 2,154 kilometres via the Pan Borneo Highway which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei, is a golden opportunity for the people of both states to meet the royal couple and their entourage.

The aircraft carrying Their Majesties departed from the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang, Selangor and touched down at the Tawau Airport at 1.50 pm.

Their Majesties were welcomed by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya.

Their Majesties then walked past a static guard-of-honour mounted by officers and men from the 26th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar recited a prayer for the safety of Their Majesties and the audience, before the royal couple and the delegation left for their hotel.

Before leaving Tawau Airport in a vehicle driven by the King himself, Their Majesties took pictures with 40 children from Tadika Kemas and Perpaduan who were dressed in various traditional costumes.

Their Majesties also shook hands, took wefies and mingled with the crowd who were waiting for their arrival at the airport.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to attend the tour launch and a dinner with the people at the Tawau Community Hall here tonight.

The areas in Tawau look vibrant and lively with the installation of Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flags to welcome the arrival of the royal couple who are known for their humble and down-to-earth attitude.

Tawau, known as the 'Land of Farmers', is located on the east coast of Sabah which is about 500 km from the state capital Kota Kinabalu and is the third largest town, after Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

According to data from the Department of Statistics in 2020, Tawau district encompasses a total area of 196 square kilometres with 372,462 residents. The population in Tawau make up a great number of the Bajau, Suluk, Ida'an, Tidong, Cocos, Murut and Lun Bawang community.

A large part of the land area of Tawau district is a plantation area where oil palm and cocoa are grown, with most of the people working in oil palm plantations.

In addition to Tawau, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong are scheduled to stopover in Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Telupid, Ranau, Kundasang, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Sipitang.

