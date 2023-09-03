KING, QUEEN CONVEY CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF SEGAMAT ROAD CRASH VICTIMS

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today expressed his condolences to the family of the victims of the tragic road crash in Jalan Segamat-Kuantan on Friday.

Also conveying her condolences was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In a post on Istana Negara's Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over the passing and hoped that the family members remained patient and strong during this difficult period.

"Their Majesties pray that the souls of the deceased be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and be placed among those who believe and do righteous deeds,” it said.

The road crash had claimed the lives of married couple Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46 and Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43, as well as their four children - Fatimatulzahrah, 17; Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13; Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10, and Muhammad Assyakrawi, five.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency