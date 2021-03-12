King, Queen-Mother Donate US$200,000 Each to Support Government’s Fight against COVID-19

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk have donated US$200,000 each to the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) to support its efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was shared by Royal du Cambodge Facebook page this afternoon.

According to the same source, this is the fourth time that the monarchs donate their personal budget to contribute with the RGC in the fight against the pandemic. So far, a total amount of US$3,700,000 have been donated.

As of this morning, Cambodia recorded a total of 1,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 619 have successfully recovered, with a death case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press