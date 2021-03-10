“Kit Kou Kon” Digital Campaign Launched

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) has launched the “Kit Kou Kon” digital campaign to raise awareness about the danger of digital platforms on children and provide useful information to parents about preventing and solving related problems.

The campaign is supported by the Embassy of India in Cambodia.

Digital technology will play an even more important role in people’s livelihood as the Royal Government of Cambodia is taking action steps in preparing towards digital economy and society, Minister of MPTC H.E. Chea Vandeth said.

Research shows that 26 percent of internet users in Cambodia received online harassment and a majority of them is children, he added, stressing that online harassment towards children is increasing rapidly around the world.

“During the COVID-19 outbreak, children change their study environment and use the internet more than often. In order to ensure that internet connectivity and usage are safe and beneficial for Cambodian children, MPTC has launched a campaign called ‘Kit Kou Kon’, which provides useful information to parents, guardians, teachers, and the general public about protecting children from online risks,” he said.

To receive essential advises on how to protect children when online, please follow Kit Kou Kon and MPTC’s Facebook page, he continued.

“Smart parents must prevent their children from online risks,” H.E. Minister underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press