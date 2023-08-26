KL POLICE TO STEP UP SECURITY IN FEDERAL CAPITAL FOR MERDEKA EVE CELEBRATION

The police will step up security at the KLCC, Bukit Bintang and Dataran Merdeka areas to ensure the safety of the public in conjunction with the Merdeka Eve celebration.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said only some roads around Dataran Merdeka will be closed for the Merdeka Eve celebration.

For the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31, which is expected to attract 100,000 visitors, he said, a total of 1,764 police personnel, including 416 traffic policemen, will be on duty to ensure public order and control traffic in Putrajaya.

They will be assisted by the Sahabat Team, involving 266 members from agencies such as Rela and the Civil Defence Force, he told Bernama.

He said the full-manning operation room will also be activated, by conducting flushing at the response site to ensure there is an emergency route for the ambulance in case of an emergency, as well as the setting of coordinated traffic routes and other emergency planning.

Regarding road closures, he said a total of 18 main roads in Putrajaya will be closed for the National Day parade training and rehearsals between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. from tomorrow until August 29, while 22 roads will be closed on August 31 for the celebration.

"The road closure will not affect the movement of traffic in Putrajaya even on working days as there are alternative routes and we have made advance notices through announcements in the media and various other channels,” he said.

He advised those intending to attend the celebration at Dataran Putrajaya to use the public transport provided by Perbadanan Putrajaya.

He said there will be a free shuttle bus service from 4 am to 2 pm with a frequency of 10 minutes from two pick-up points, the Putrajaya Sentral Terminal and the Putrajaya International Convention Center.

"Visitors are also advised to arrive early to the location to avoid congestion and for those going with private vehicles, park them at authorised parking lots," he said

Source: BERNAMA News Agency