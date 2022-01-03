Koh Kong to Have More Special Economic Zones

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his hope that Koh Kong, a coastal province in Cambodia, will have more special economic zones in the future to boost the economic growth.

Addressing to the groundbreaking ceremony for upgrading the National Road 48 project with a total length of 148 kilometres from O’ Chrov to Khemarak Phoumin city, Koh Kong province, under the concessional loan from the S. Korean government, held in Sre Ambel district this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the number of special economic zones in Koh Kong will be not less than other provinces, including Preah Sihanouk.

On the occasion, the Premier shared some historical development, and noted the improvement of living standard and progress of Koh Kong since the time where there was no road connection from the province to other areas of the country.

Cambodia has in total 54 special economic zones, of which four are located in Koh Kong province, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press