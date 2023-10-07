Koh Norea-Koh Pich Bridge Allowed for Temporary Use during Pchum Ben Festival

A cable-stayed bridge connecting Koh Norea development area in Phnom Penh’s Khan Chbar Ampov to Koh Pich satellite city will be put for temporary use during the Pchum Ben Festival, from Oct. 13 to 15, according to Phnom Penh Capital Hall.

The temporary use was agreed by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet to ease traffic flow during the annual holiday, the source pointed out, stressing that one side of the bridge will be opened for two-way traffic, while the transport weight is limited to under five tonnes.

After the three days, it underlined, the bridge will be closed allowing the construction company, OCIC, to complete the remaining work.

The Koh Norea-Koh Pich bridge is scheduled to reopen for temporary use from Oct. 20-23, 2023 onwards, after the full completion of the construction.

The bridge’s construction began on Oct. 26, 2020 at an estimated cost of US$38 million.

Once in operation, the 824-metre-long-and-24.5-metre-wide bridge will contribute significantly to reducing traffic congestion in the eastern part of Phnom Penh capital.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse