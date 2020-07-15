Koh Rong Anticipates 70 Kilometres Concrete Road

Koh Rong city of Preah Sihanouk province expects a 70 kilometre-long road that will contribute to further developing the tourist destination in a near future.

The construction agreement was inked yesterday between Royal Group Koh Rong Development Company and Sinohydro Corporation Limited in the presence of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Governor H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, H.E. Chea Vuthy, Deputy Secretary-General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, and Neak Oknha Kith Meng, the President of Royal Group – the company in charge of the development of Koh Rong.

According to Neak Oknha Kith Meng, the road construction will be followed by other development projects such as electricity network, port and airport to transform Koh Rong into not only an attractive tourist area, but a multi-purpose economic zone.

The construction of the concrete road of 8 metres width will take about 16 months to complete.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press