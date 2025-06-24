Koh Russey Is Under Cambodia’s Sovereignty, Affirms Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration



Koh Russey: Koh Russey (Russey Island) is under the full sovereignty of Cambodia and is located in Ong village, Sangkat Ream, Kampong Som city, Preah Sihanouk province, the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration confirmed in a statement. The clarification was issued in response to misinformation spread by several TikTok accounts claiming that ‘Vietnam quietly takes control of Koh Russey.’

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the statement received this morning emphasized that the claims circulating on TikTok accounts-sklpro10outlook.com, skipro8, saopol3, and sklpro0011-are ‘fake news with malicious intent aimed at misleading public opinion.’ The provincial authorities affirmed that Koh Russey has been leased by the Royal Government of Cambodia to two private companies for hospitality services.

The statement detailed that Koh Russey Resort Co., Ltd. holds a 78-hectare lease signed on February 28, 2008, while Everspring Resort Co., Ltd. holds a 52-hectare lease signed on June 3, 2011. These companies prov

ide hospitality services to both national and international tourists visiting the island.

The Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration strongly denied the false information and urged the public not to share it to avoid misunderstanding. They also called on the competent authorities to identify the owners of the TikTok accounts in question and take legal action in accordance with the law.